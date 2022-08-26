TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A local woman is settling into her brand new home that she won’t have to spend a penny on.

It’s all part of a new Hillsborough County initiative to provide affordable housing to those in need.

“You get to a point where you just want to give up and then something like this happens. It’s like a rebirth,” said new homeowner, Terri Hughes.

For Terri Hughes, August 26, 2022 is a day she will never forget.

“My big thing here is to know I’m going to be okay. My grandson is going to be okay,” said Hughes.

For decades, Hughes struggled to live confortably.

“Termites decided it was an all-you-can-eat buffet, and they enjoyed it, and they came back for more. Then my house started to collapse. Then irma came and wrecked the house,” said Hughes.

But now she’s got the keys to unlock her brand new two-bedroom home… and to unlock a new part of her life.

“To think I can sleep here tonight, I’m in shock. It’s good shock though,” said Hughes.

When Hillsborough County and Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay heard Hughes’ story, they selected her to be a part of a new program that takes run-down homes and rebuilds them.

“That way we are able to help people find a place that is safe,” said Jose Garcia.

Jose Garcia with Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay says right now the program is especially important.

“The interest rates are higher, so there is no real advantage at all,” said Garcia.

“It’s very difficult for families to purchase homes, so preservation of housing is key,” said Cheryl Howell, Assistant County Administrator.

Garcia says there are plans to rebuild several more homes for those who qualify in the Tampa Bay Area.

As Hughes walked through her new home on Friday, she could finally imagine a future for her family.

“Nothing like this has ever happened, so it’s surreal for me,” said Hughes.