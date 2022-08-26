TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The City of Tampa is moving forward with a new multi-use recreation center.

On Wednesday, construction workers demolished an old food market that would free up 1.8 acres of land for the new facility.

The City of Tampa says taking down the food market right behind me is the next step towards developing a 10-acre recreation center that will benefit senior and community health.

“It’s something the citizens have been asking for years. It allows for a place for seniors to gather,” said City Council member, Lynn Hurtak.

For residents in East Tampa, the sound of bricks and debris crashing down, is the sound of a new beginning.

“I was so excited when I saw that bulldozer knocking down the building up there,” said resident, Ann Gordon.

“We are very very excited to see a center come in an help the elderly and have a place to go and be somewhere safe,” said resident, Marina Pilger.

The new recreation center will include a senior center, athletic field and exercise trail. With the new space from the penny saver food market, the complex will cover about ten acres.

“It’ll help seniors be able to get out, to be able to join each other and do many more things that they couldn’t do because they had confined spaces,” said Pilger.

“We need to get up and motivate other seniors to do the things that can help our health,” said Gordon.

The development is costing the City of Tampa and the city’s Community Redevelopment areas $1.3 million, but city council member, Lynn Hurtak says the investment is worth it.

“It just makes it so much easier to improve what surrounds it. Folks say, oh wow, that’s really nice. I want to make my building look better, so I think it will bring more development to this part of East Tampa,” said Hurtak.

“The ground work that is coming up would be for the improvement of our future kids,” said Pilger.