ATLANTA (Atlanta Now News at 10) — Two months after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision reversed Roe V. Wade, overturning the right to an abortion, Georgia’s LGBTQ lawmakers say same-sex marriages could be in jeopardy.

“When Roe V. Wade fell, Kemp wasted no time moving on that same day to impose his extreme abortion ban,” said State Rep. Sam Park (D – 101st, Lawrenceville). “Just last week, Kemp said he personally opposes same-sex marriage.”

Another representative commented on the matter.

“Freedom is not an all or nothing principle. There are no shades of liberty, and when I am not as free as my neighbor, we all lose,” said State Rep. Karla Drenner (D – 85th, Avondale Estates).

The Obergefell v. Hodges ruling gave same-sex couples the right to marry based on the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment.

Governor Brian Kemp’s office says his stance has not changed and cited the Supreme Court’s statement that Dobbs has no effect on the Obergefell ruling. However, Democrats disagree.

“The same-sex marriage ban is still on the books, and my understanding would be that it would go into effect if the Supreme Court overturned the Obergefell opinion,” Park said.

State Senator and Episcopal Priest Kim Jackson (D – 41st, Stone Mountain) remembers leaving the state to get married before same-sex marriages were legal. She says she’s concerned same-sex marriages will be made illegal again.

“Now is the time for us to stand up for marriage equality, to stand up, not only for members of the LGBTQ community, but for all Georgians,” said Jackson.

Park says, this year, they’ve seen more than 200 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced in the country, and it’s caught the attention of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

“It’s ultimately up to Georgia voters to determine our future and whether or not we’re going to continue down this path of trying to scapegoat or attack members of the LGBTQ community in the State of Georgia,” said Park.

Voters will soon decide, as Georgia’s races pick up steam ahead of the November elections.