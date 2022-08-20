CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Local organizations are speaking out about Ron DeSantis’ “Stop Woke” law.

This comes after a Tallahassee judge blocked the new law, stating it violates the first amendment.

“The goal here is to prevent essentially discrimination against particular groups and races for blaming them for history,” said Jake Hoffman, Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Young Republicans.

“We felt it was a clear violation of the first amendment,” said Sara Margulis, owner of Honeyfund.com.

When it comes to Governor Ron DeSantis’ “stop woke” law, there is division.

“People are feeling as if they are being singled out and discriminated against for the history of our country and the negative aspects when they had nothing to do with it,” said Hoffman.

A Tallahassee judge ruled on Thursday that the law violates the first amendment. The law prohibits schools and companies from making people feel guilty when it comes to issues about race or sex, specifically taking aim at conversations about white privilege.

Executive director for the Tampa Bay Young Republicans, Jake Hoffman, argues the law is necessary.

“We can teach the negatives, we can teach the positives, we can teach all of the aspects of history at the same time, but we don’t need to single out a student and say you’re responsible for this, your ancestors are responsible for this,” said Hoffman.

On the other hand, Clearwater business owner, Sara Margulis, says the law would keep her company from having important trainings.

“Covers topics like privilege, white and male privilege for example, often covers topics like unconscious bias. The way we may treat people differently based on the color of their skin in the work place and how that affects your coworkers,” said Margulis.

Margulis’s company, Honeyfund.com is being represented by protect democracy and law firm, Ropes and Gray and were part of the lawsuit against the “stop woke” law.

“It just has a chilling effect on what companies would be able to talk about in their DEI trainings,” said Margulis.

“It’s unAmerican to say that the government is going to come in and tell a private employer this is what you can say and this is what you can’t say,” said Shalini Agarwal with Protect Democracy

If the state appeals the ruling, Margulis says she will be back in court to argue her case.

“We are just trying to be a good business and do what’s best for our bottom line,” said Margulis.