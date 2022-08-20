CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A gondola lift could soon be coming to Clearwater!

The Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority says it’s a good way to ease traffic congestion.

Beachgoers say it takes them up to 30 minutes to find parking and some say a gondola could help, but others say it could cause other problems.

“It’s always packed, there’s never any parking, and if there is parking, it’s like $50 dollars,” said Alexa Torrelva, a Clearwater resident.

Alexa Torrelva works at an ice cream shop in Clearwater Beach.

“I have to leave the house an extra 20 minutes just to find parking at my job,” said Torrelva.

Lewis Dalesandro also commutes daily throughout Clearwater.

“If you get here past 10 a.m., it’s really hard to find a parking spot and of course you always have to pay,” said Dalesandro.

Both say a new gondola lift would make their lives easier.

“I was so stoked! I can just leave my car parked in downtown and come to work,” said Torrelva

“There would definitely be more parking,” said Dalesandro.

The gondola lift would connect downtown Clearwater to the beach. The Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority is asking people how they feel about it.

“We’re gathering information as an important first step, to give to local officials the information they would need if they wanted to continue with a gondola project,” said Chris Jadick, with TBRTA.

But not everyone is on board.

“It could seem like a good idea but really with more people able to have access to the beach, it’s just going to make it really, really crowded. With a gondola it’s going to ruin the whole atmosphere of everything,” said Jared Haley, Clearwater resident.

The survey is open until August 31.