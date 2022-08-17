ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Local clinics are struggling to keep up with demand for the monkey pox vaccine.

Now local health officials will soon be administering a new form of the vaccine, which experts say will allow more doses to become available.

The new form of the vaccine is called an intradermal vaccine.

Doctors at Metro Inclusive Health say more doses of the monkey pox vaccine are necessary. They say their first round of 100 doses of the vaccine was gone within two weeks.

“There was definitely a lot of interest in the vaccine when the community first found out about it,” said Brian Bailey with Metro Inclusive Health.

If you’ve been looking for the monkey pox vaccine recently, it may have been hard to find.

“The ones we did have were gone within a matter of weeks if not less,” said Bailey.

Bailey says there was so much demand for the vaccine, his clinic had to limit it to certain people.

“We’ve been really focused on those who are in most need, or those who are living with HIV, or those who are immunocompromised and who need to be prioritized,” said Bailey.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County announced on Tuesday that there will be a new form of the vaccine distributed to states.

“The federal government is determining the allocation for each state and to date, Florida has received a little less than 65,000,” said Dr. Ulyee Choe with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

Health experts say the new intradermal vaccine will give way to more doses being created…and those doses will be injected in the forearm.

“In a single vial of the vaccine, instead of one dose, one shot, we can increase it five-fold and create five doses of vaccines,” said Choe.

We could see those new vaccines within the next month, and Bailey says his clinic has a long list of people waiting for that moment.

“We’re all in the same boat together as a community, we are trying to make sure everyone stays safe and be healed,” said Bailey.

Experts with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County say when those new doses do come out, they will be going to the areas where there are the most monkey pox cases.