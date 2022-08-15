TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The CDC is warning the public about a new drug called Eutylone.

The CDC reports more than half of overdose deaths from this drug are in Florida.

“It’s concerning, but I think it would be concerning to anyone,” said Dr. Diana Dean with the Florida Poison Information Center in Tampa.

A new synthetic drug called Eutylone is making its way across the United States.

“Essentially it is a stimulant type drug that has psychoactive effects,” said Dr. Dean.

It’s a type of bath salt and Dr. Dean says it is deadly.

“Higher heart rates, higher blood pressures, possibly agitation, maybe hallucinations,” said Dr. Dean.

New information from the CDC reports that 53% of overdose deaths reported across the nation have happened in Florida.

“We are seeing some people who have come from the hospital and whether they come from a psychiatric hospital because they lost control of their senses and it has been attributed to these bath salts,” said John Templeton Jr., President of Footprints Beachside Recovery in Treasure Island

Templeton says he’s seeing a lot more people walk into his recovery facility compared to previous years.

“It’s hard to find in Florida, when I speak to people where that person can’t talk about somebody who either lost somebody or they knew somebody. It’s unfortunately becoming more prevalent,” said Templeton.

He says the state may be seeing a rise in Eutylone because of its cost.

“These bath salts are one of the cheapest forms,” said Templeton.

Templeton says Eutylone is mixed with other dangerous stimulants and opioids, so it’s best to avoid drugs all together.

“The danger of these drugs is people are no longer getting a second chance,” said Templeton.