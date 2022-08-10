Trump says he took the Fifth in questioning in New York Attorney General fraud investigation Former President Donald Trump said he refused to answer questions from investigators with the New York Attorney General's office on Wednesday, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Gabby Petito's Family Seeks $50 Million From Utah Police Department For Inadequate Response To Brian Laundrie's Abuse The family of Gabby Petito has submitted a $50 million claim against the Moab, Utah, Police Department, arguing the 22-year-old may not have been killed last year by her fiancé if officers had recognized he was the "true primary aggressor" in a domestic dispute about two weeks before her death.

The FDA Authorizes Change In How Monkeypox Vaccine Is GivenThe US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization Tuesday that allows health-care providers to change how the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine is administered, stretching out the supply amid high demand. The vaccine can now be given to high-risk adults intradermally, meaning between the layers of the skin, rather than subcutaneously, or under the skin, as it has been given up till now. This will allow providers to get five doses out of a standard one-dose vial.