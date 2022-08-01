SPARTA, Ga. (CBS News) — Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia.
Brianna Grier’s family says they’ve received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they’re now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.READ MORE: Univ. of West Georgia instructor charged in fatal shooting of student
Her parents said they called 911 because their daughter, a diagnosed schizophrenic, had threatened to hurt herself and her twin girls.
“I hate that I called,” her mother, Mary Grier, told CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann.
“I feel like it’s my fault… I trusted them to take care of her, not to harm her,” she said.READ MORE: Death Toll In Kentucky Floods Rise To 28 As Area Braces For More Rain
Two responding deputies struggled to push Brianna Grier into the back of a patrol car that night, authorities said. Less than a minute into the drive, she fell out of the vehicle.
The new footage released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows the moments after the fall.
Click here for more details from CBS News.MORE NEWS: Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' Actress, Dies At 89