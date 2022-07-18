PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Scallop season is in full swing all along the Gulf Coast…and businesses are benefiting.

In Tarpon Springs, business owners say ever since scallop season started, they’ve seen about 50% more customers compared to usual.

“We’ve definitely been super busy. I mean we’ve had a busy season already, but with it being scalloping, we are seeing way more people,” said Dylan Lucier with Freedom Boat Club.

Dylana Lucier works at Freedom Boat Club in Tarpon Springs.

They’ve seen hundreds of boat rentals just in the last couple days.

“I know we have seen a lot of people come from out of town or especially different cities,” said Lucier.

Scallop season started July 1 in Hernando County and July 15 in Pasco.

“Pasco’s only open for ten days so I think everyone is doing to try to make the best of it,” said Lucier.

Scallop season in both counties end in just six days from now, but in the meantime the coast is packed with people.

“There’s been an increase in business, about 30% here in our Tarpon Springs location. Benefits everyone, not only us in this beautiful boutique but also the restaurants, people who need to buy gas, you name it. It impacts everybody,” said Traci Czyznick, who runs and art boutique called Lis’s Pieces.

Barbara Tsombanidis works at Antonia’s Boutique in Tarpon Springs and says she’s seen a 50% increase in customers compared to a month ago.

“I do believe it brings a lot of people to Florida. The fresh fish, the sunshine, the atmosphere, the people,” said Tsombanidis.

Scalloping season ends Sunday, July 24.

“It’s been great for the local businesses in this area. We’ve been blessed,” said Tsombanidis.