(CBS News) — Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Trump and mother of three of his children, has died, her son Eric Trump posted on Instagram and the former president posted on Truth Social on Thursday. She was 73.
Ivana Trump was the mother of Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump, Jr., all of whom have played key roles in their father's political life.
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," Eric Trump posted on Instagram. "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren. "
