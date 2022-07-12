TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The next battle over abortion rights could be waged in the water.

One group wants a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico.

“This is not a short-term fight, it’s a long term fight that we are going to be in for year and years to come,” said Mckenna Kelley with the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund.

Kelley is talking about the fight against abortion bans in the United States.

“We’re willing to work with any group or organization within the bounds of the law who are interested in providing that access,” said Kelley.

And that access could be on the water, in a medical ship.

“This ship that’s being proposed out in the Gulf of Mexico, this basically floating abortion clinic, is one of a lot of ideas that are out there right now for opening up abortion access to people in restrictive states, especially in the South,” said Kelley.

Amy Margaret Autry, a gynecologist in California is leading the project. According to PRROWESS, or Protecting Reproductive Fights Of Women Endangered By State Statues, the ship would offer surgical abortions up to 14 weeks and will have a full team of licensed medical personnel. The goal, to be operational three weeks out of every month, with helicopter access for transportation.

“I think something that’s important to keep in mind is something like this is going to take a long time to get set up and get moving,” said Kelley.

Kelley says while the current Florida law allows abortions up to 15 weeks, Governor Ron DeSantis has previously made statements saying stricter abortion laws could be pursued.

“The law could change in Florida so we would hope that this would be something available to people in Florida,” said Kelley.

When it comes to the idea of an abortion clinic on the water, Kelley says people will make the trip.

“Going out to a boat in the middle of the ocean, that does seem like a very drastic thing, but you know finding time to take off of work, finding someone to watch their kids, finding a way to put together funding their abortion, those are huge barriers,” said Kelley.