TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Fourth of July celebrations are impacting local businesses and bringing in customers from all over the country.

At GenX Tavern the manager says he’s expecting more customers to come through the door this week following Fourth of July compared to the last three years.

“It’s Fourth of July. America’s back open,” said Chris Falls, the GenX Tavern Manager.

This independence day is a little different than what we’ve seen the last three years.

“Tampa’s done a really great job with all of the events in town and bringing people downtown. Tonight it’s going to culminate with the boat parade so hopefully there will be a big crowd for the fireworks,” said Falls.

Local businesses owners say they haven’t seen crowds for holidays like this in a long time.

“A little bit better this year just because there is so much going on downtown bringing that many more people so hopefully that continues to grow,” said Falls.

“It’s nice to have less restrictions than what we’ve had in the last couple of years,” said David Mangione, owner of Hattricks Tavern.

Falls says not only is the Fourth of July weekend bringing more customers in, so is the lightning playoff celebrations.

“To me, they are a huge draw all year long, but it’s the Stanley Cup and the playoffs, so as it gets deeper and deeper, more and more people come out and the excitement builds,” said Falls.

Mangione says this Independence Day was a breath of fresh air.

“It’s definitely something I think the general public and the residents of Tampa are going to enjoy,” said Mangione.

Falls says he hopes the energy from the weekend continues.

“Businesses hope the energy and excitement from the holiday weekend continues through Summer.

“This will be the third day in the row that we are celebrating the holiday weekend so kick it off with a bang or end it with a bang,” said Falls.