TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A bill allowing local governments to have the authority to ban smoking on beaches became law on Friday.

Before the new, law cities could only enforce littering on the beach. Now they can designate smoking zones and fine folks for tossing cigarette butts in the sand.

“If people just put their butts where they belong, we’d be in a happier and cleaner world,” said Pat DePlasco with Keep Pinellas Beautiful.

DePlasco with Keep Pinellas Beautiful is talking about these: cigarette butts.

“It’s very frustrating, it’s very frustrating. If you look at the beaches, if you look all around, there are trash cans,” said DePlasco.

She says every other week, her organization cleans up hundreds of cigarette butts from Madeira and surrounding beaches.

“Cigarette butts are the number one littered item in the world,” said DePlasco.

But sometimes she has a hard time picking them all up.

“A lot of times they are missed, because they are so small, so they go under the top layers of sand and then when the first tide or storm comes in, they get washed out into the water,” said DePlasco.

She says seagulls and fish end up eating the pieces.

“The carcinogens that are collected there, they are all collected in high quantities so it’s supposed to protect it from going into the human body, so what does it do? It stays right back there. Could you imagine what it does to a small sea creature?” said DePlasco.

“It’s not 1982 anymore, we can’t just. Everything was just covered in smoke. Nowadays it’s actually nice to come out and smell the air. Smoking is becoming less and less so I don’t see why there couldn’t be small areas for people to smoke,” said said Regan Pisarski, a beach visitor.