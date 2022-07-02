TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – It’s a big push is on to keep you safe on the water.

St. Petersburg Police, the Pinellas County Sheriff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are teaming up.

“Unfortunately it can be deadly. The reality is the water is a hostile environment, but we want to make sure people are being safe and having a good time,” said Forest Rothchild with FWC.

This Fourth of July weekend, local law enforcement agencies want you to be careful.

“Know where your safety equipment is, make sure you have a designated operator, we realize people are going to be celebrating, but be safe. Let people know where you’re going to be out on the water,” said Rothchild.

It’s also a good idea to officials say other than making sure you have all of your safety equipment, tell someone on land what your plan is for the day.

“If you’re late or you’re after hours, somebody knows ‘oh, okay, this is where approximately they were.’ or where to initiate looking for them,” said Rothchild.

Another big concern on holiday weekends is drinking.

“For a big holiday weekend like this, we know statistically that boating under the influence is one of the top reasons for accidents,” said Ayla Hudson with the United States Coast Guard.

If someone is suspected to be boating under the influence, they are asked to do a series of activities listed on a pamphlet.

Officials with FWC say it’s even difficult to do this sober.

“We have a zero tolerance, so if you’re under the influence, you’re going to be under arrest,” said Rothchild.