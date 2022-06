75th Annual Tony Awards to be Broadcast Live on CBS, Paramount+ SundayTHE 75th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS® comes to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, celebrating live theater in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.

CBS Unveils 2022-2023 Primetime LineupCBS's fall lineup includes new shows such starring Marcia Gay Harden, Amanda Warren and Max Theriot.

Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.

Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10

New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31

Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).