TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Florida’s 15-week abortion ban could go into effect this week, and local experts say the abortion limitations probably won’t stop there.

“Right now the nation on both sides, people pro-abortion and anti-abortion are in shock,” said Dr. Edwin Benton, political science professor at the University of South Florida.

“It’s devastating, it’s devastating for Floridians,” said Amy Weintraub with Progress Florida.

When it comes to abortion, people all over the country are waiting to see what their state does next.

“We consider the flood gates open for antiabortion politicians like DeSantis to impose their extremist views on us,” said Weintraub.

Florida’s 15-week abortion ban could go into effect as early as this week following the supreme courts decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday.

“The ban in florida probably will go forward as it is because it’s already in motion,” said Benton.

Benton says Florida could see stricter abortion laws in the near future.

“The anti-abortion groups are going to seize the opportunity to go beyond that in regards to making abortion air-tight,” said Benton.

That’s exactly what Governor Ron DeSantis says he is going to do. On Twitter he posted this statement saying “Florida will continue to defend its recently enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care, and child welfare.”

“That includes making abortions even more difficult to get, even more extreme legislation than the 15- week abortion ban,” said Weintraub.

Benton says there is one way Roe V. Wade could be reinstated.

“2/3 of the states to propose a constitutional amendment which would override that decision, and it would have to be ratified by 4/3ths of the state legislature. That is a hard thing to do,” said Benton.

In the meantime, Weintraub says her organization and other groups will continue to fight for what they believe in.

“Abortion is a part of every modern health care system and it needs to be,” said Weintraub.