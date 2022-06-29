TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – In just a few days, school security measures will become more strict across the state.

A new law will go into effect on Friday that focuses on mental health and emergency trainings.

“Nothing that we do will bring our loved ones back. The thought of more families going through the tragedy that we had to endure is just too much,” said Ryan Petty, a Florida parent.

Ryan Petty lost his 14-year-old daughter four years ago during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

“School attacks happen. They are indiscriminately shooting or trying to kill anyone they see and that includes unfortunately our educators and our kids,” said Petty.

That’s why he is glad a new school safety bill is becoming law this week.

“I can speak for the Parkland family. It means the world to us,” said Petty.

The new law gives the commissioner of education the power to enforce rather than just oversee school security compliance . It requires all school officers undergo crisis intervention training and it dictates police officers take part in all active emergency drills.

At least 80% of school staff must have mental health awareness training.

“If they don’t do their job, they can be penalized, so in other words, take your job seriously or you’re going to be issues consequences,” said Heide Janshon, a teacher in Pasco County Schools.

Janshon says these new requirements are critical, especially for security officers.

“They let down their guard and all of a sudden it’s like ‘What? There’s an active threat? I was just going to get coffee,'” said Janshon.

Both Janshon and petty say they are looking forward the changes.

“If they aren’t interacting with the students, then they have no opportunity to even spot somebody who has mental health issues,” said Janshon.

“If you see something, say something, and report it and get your administrators and school law enforcement involved,” said Petty.