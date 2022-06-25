By Ashley Cox
TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — The Tampa Police Department have arrested a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, June 24.

Taron Criner, 39, was arrested after surveillance footage, leads, and witness interviews identified him as the suspect.

Photo Credits: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

According to officials, at 1:20 a.m. on June 24, The Tampa Police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven at 4943 E Busch Blvd for the report of a suspect stomping a victim who was unconscious. Officers arrived and found the elderly black male victim, unresponsive, on the ground in the parking lot with significant upper body trauma.

Officers immediately began CPR, providing life-saving measures until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

At approximately 7:08 AM, officers spotted Criner walking near the roadway of E. Busch Blvd in front of the 7-Eleven and appeared to be wearing the same clothing as seen in surveillance video. Apparent blood spatter was observed on Criner’s clothing.

After positive identification, Criner was arrested and charged with murder. He was transported to Orient Road Jail.