ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – St. Petersburg Police are gearing up for the annual Pride Parade this weekend, by increasing security and safety measures.

St. Pete Police will have crews out monitoring the area along Bayshore Drive. They’ll also have up to 70 security cameras posted along the parade route checking for suspicious activity.

“If you’re going to cause a disturbance where you are disorderly, or you’re causing some kind of disturbance, a fight or anything, we will take you to jail,” said St. Petersburg Police Chief, Anthony Holloway.

It’s a plan to keep Pride weekend in St. Petersburg safe.

“We will have police officers in uniform and also in plain clothes working in detail, we will have additional cameras that will be mounted along the parade route also during the concert for this event. We will also be receiving an intelligence report from our area intelligence unit,” said Holloway.

Holloway says the entire police force will be on duty.

“We always look at do we have enough resources this year. And we are celebrating pride’s 20th anniversary so we want to make sure this is a safe environment, so the only way we are going to do that is to make sure we have enough resources here,” said Holloway.

“There has been some legislation that is concerning to our community, and so to see this level of support is really heartening,” said Tiffany Freisberg with St. Pete Pride.

100,000 people are expected to attend the Pride Parade. It will stretch along Bayshore Drive near the St. Pete Pier with areas for free speech. Holloway says the pier will be closed to vehicles starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“Throughout the nation we have seen where cars either tried to go onto the parade and hurt people or accidentally went onto the parade and hurt someone,” said Holloway.

Freisberg says she hopes this weekend runs smoothly.

“Our number one priority is to make sure we do create a safe event,” said Freisberg.