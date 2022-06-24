ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – After the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade on Friday, local groups are responding.

“I’m honestly in shock…but in good shock,” said Scott Mahurin with Florida Preborn Rescue.

“I cried when I heard the decision this morning. This is the first time the united states supreme court has taken away a fundamental constitutional right,” said Stacey Kroto, volunteer with the League of Women Voters.

Many people all over the Tampa Bay Area are speaking out, focused on one thing right now: the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

“If this country doesn’t stand for life, what do we stand for? We stand for nothing,” said Collette Burges with Catholic Vote Tampa Bay

“I don’t know how many of my rights they are going to take away before they are happy,” said Cheyenne Cheile with The Women’s Advocacy Group Of Pinellas.

On Friday, the supreme court made the decision to end 50 years of federal abortion rights sparking protests from groups like The Women’s Advocacy Movement of Pinellas .

“Scared that my bodily autonomy has been taken away from me with a decision of a group of people who don’t’ even know me,” said Cheile.

Other groups, like Catholic Vote Tampa Bay celebrated at North Straub Park on Friday.

“There could have been a scientist to cure covid. Or a scientist to cure cancer…this is a great victory,” said Burges.

Scott Mahurin says this is just the first step in his mission to end abortions.

“We help them afterwards, we’ve sponsored girls and moms…we’ve had baby showers for moms who have chosen life, we’ve stayed with them and walked them through that process,” said Mahurin.

Cheyenne Cheile says she’s encouraging people to vote supporters of abortion rights into political offices, and educating people about other options to end a pregnancy.

“Expand the knowledge of self-medicated abortions and the safety behind them,” said Cheile.