TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – As Florida temperatures remain high, local officials are asking you to take precautions.

“It is very hot, it can be concerning,” said Tampa Bay Visitor, Maria Otero.

Maria Otero and her family spent the day at Indian Rocks Beach on Wednesday, not expecting the heat index to hit around 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

“It’s been really hot. Drinking a lot of water, and sunblock, like at least three times in and out of the water putting more sunblock on,” said Otero.

With heat like this, Otero is making sure her family is safe.

“Especially with our kids, we’ve been making them drink water even if they don’t think they need it,” said Otero.

Ross Giarratana works for the national weather service of Tampa Bay and suggests finding air conditioning whenever you can, seeking shade, and drinking water as much as possible.

“Heat stroke is a really big concern whenever you have dangerously hot temperatures, so you really want to monitor if you start sweating profusely, really quickly, also shortness of breath is another symptom. You’d want to seek medical care really quickly,” said Giarratana.

He also has advice for heading outside.

“People are really encouraged to limit their time outdoors as much as possible, especially if they are going to be outside during those peak heating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said Giarratana.

And there’s another concern when it comes to the heat.

“We want to make sure pets and children are not left in cars because vehicles in a matter of minutes can get over 100 degrees,” said Giarratana.

Otero says her family will be very careful this Summer as they vacation in the Tampa Bay Area.

“Extremely, extremely important to take precautions, you can easily get dehydrated and not even know it,” said Otero.