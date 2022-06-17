ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The skyrocketing price of gas is forcing some families to miss out on meals.

A local church group that gives out meals to families in need say gas prices are getting so high, families are no longer able to pick up those meals.

“It’s heartbreaking, I mean, we have the food to give them, we just can’t get to them or get it to them,” said Janice Roth with The Gathering Church.

As gas prices continue to rise, more and more families across the Tampa Bay Area struggle to make ends meet.

“It’s terrible, it’s heartbreaking to know there are children or anybody, in this world of abundance that we live in that are going to bed at night, hungry,” said Roth.

Roth is a member of The Gathering Church in St. Petersburg, and also runs a meal service every Wednesday called “Food is Love.”

“We provide three to four cooked meals, we also provide breakfast and lunch sandwiches courtesy of Wawa,” said Roth.

Since the program started last November, Roth noticed not as many people have been showing up for meals.

“I would get a text that would say “Janice, I’m sorry I haven’t been able to get to you, I don’t have money for gas to get to you,'” said Roth.

But gas isn’t the only issue…inflation is too.

“They have difficult life decisions: ‘Do I pay my rent? Do I pay my utilities? Do I put food on the table?'” said Roth.

So now the church is working on opening a new location for meals, which is accessible through the public bus system.

“It’s going to be a mini-market. We’re going to have food there people can come, get a bag, get what they want and take it home,” said Braccio.

Joanne Braccio says the new market will make a huge difference for families all over St. Petersburg.

“Try to get this thing open as soon as possible,” said Braccio.