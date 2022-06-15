ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties will be celebrating five new homeowners in the Lealman community in St. Petersburg on June 24.

Friday morning, the Jackson, Sampson, Keys, McKinnie-Clayton, and Jones families will receive the keys to their Habitat homes. The 5-in-1 celebration is part of a 10-in-10 campaign – where 10 families will be celebrating their achievement of the American Dream of homeownership in 10 days this June!

Habitat Homeowner Candidates, Agnes Jackson, Mikayla Sampson, Tabitha Keys, Porscha McKinnie & James Clayton, and Chantel Jones have completed the required 28 homebuyer education classes as well as their 350+ required sweat equity hours. They will purchase their respective homes with a zero-percent interest loan through Habitat, keeping their mortgage affordable. These five homes were sponsored by generous community partners including Coca-Cola Florida, Banning Lumber & Millwork, Aegon Transamerica Foundation, TIAA Bank, and Jerry & Mary Miller.

These five properties are a part of a larger partnership with the Pinellas County Housing Finance Authority (HFA). Habitat was selected to develop twelve scattered-site homes within the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area to be sold to families at or below 80% area median income. The 12 total properties have an approximate $1.2 million in current market value and will be held in a community land trust which will ensure their affordability generations to come. This is also part of Habitat’s targeted efforts to provide affordable homeownership within the Lealman community with an anticipated 20 more homes to be constructed in the upcoming months. The partnership will help revitalize the community, increase homeownership and affordable housing options, and strengthen the neighborhood’s overall economic stability.

Habitat staff, elected officials, sponsors and volunteers will gather with the five families as they receive their keys beginning at 9:00 AM on Friday, June 24. Dedications will occur every half hour until 12:30 pm.

For more information visit their website