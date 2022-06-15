Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID and Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, gives the keynote address at Princeton University Class Day 2022 at Princeton University on May 23, 2022 in Princeton, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)
Washington (CBS News) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden and a leading official in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health announced.
The NIH said in a statement that Fauci, 81, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is experiencing mild symptoms, and has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other top government officials, the agency said.
Fauci, the director of the National Institutes for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) since 1984, received his positive result on a rapid antigen test, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, the agency said.
