ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Local organizations are getting ready for the March For Our Lives in St. Petersburg and Tampa on Saturday.

At North Straub Park, organizers say they expect around a thousand people to show up for The March For Our Lives all in an effort to end gun violence.

“I don’t know anyone who would want to send their kids to school or church or anywhere really and worry about them getting shot,” said Monique Chamberlin with Women’s Advocacy Group of Pinellas.

On Saturday, cities all over the nation will be holding marches called March For Our Lives, with the biggest one being in Washington D.C., all to demand gun control reform.

“We have to take action or nothing is going to be done,” said Megan Brockmeier with Women’s Advocacy Group of Pinellas.

Two marches will be in Tampa and St. Petersburg on Saturday. Members of the Women’s Advocacy Movement of Pinellas are holding their march in North Straub Park.

“We are definitely trying to push the message of gun reform, red flag laws, universal background checks. We’re not trying to abolish the second amendment, but more so control who is able to receive such a weapon,” said Brockmeier.

Cofounders of the organization, Cheyenne Cheile, Megan Brockmeier, and Monique Chamberlin, say these measures should have been taken a long time ago, before shootings like Pulse Nightclub in Orlando or the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting ever took place.

“It’s important to me because really people, live people, not just names on the news are dying and as a country, it seems like we do want to do something about it but the powers at be are not listening,” said Cheyenne Cheile with Women’s Advocacy Group of Pinellas.

So the three are asking people to come together on Satuday to demand change and to prevent shootings like the horrific one in Uvalde, Texas from ever happening again.

“I feel like it did spark a lot of attention and it’s opened a lot of people’s eyes….Like this could have been my child,” said Chamberlin.

The march is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.