TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Local organizations are reacting after the House of Representatives passed a set of gun control bills.

This all comes after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

“We believe it’s time for gun legislation and we are calling on the senate to act as well,” said Nicole Wass with Moms Demand Action.

“I don’t think this kind of legislation changes anything,” said Jake Hoffman with Tampa Bay Young Republicans.

Gun control is a very controversial topic right now.

“If we are going to arm and train 18-year-olds to go to war then they should be able to go and learn how to use firearms safely,” said Hoffman.

“I’m not sure how it was ever possible for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase a semi-automatic weapon,” said Wass.

The United States House of Representatives passed gun control legislation on Wednesday that would raise the age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle to 21 and would prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines over 15 rounds.

“At the end of the day, the problem is not the magazine size. It’s the fact that we have young men who are usually around the age of 18 to 24 and they are young men who are in crisis,” said Hoffman.

“There’s really no reason for law abiding citizens to have these large magazine ammunitions readily available,” said Wass.

The bills now head to the Senate. This comes just a little over two weeks after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Jake Hoffman with Tampa Bay Young Republicans says lawmakers should be focusing on mental health rather than gun control.

“Over Christmas, we had a guy run through an entire Christmas parade and killed people with an SUV so it’s not necessarily that we have weapons on the street,” said Hoffman.

On the other hand, Nicole Wass with Moms Demand Action, says some gun control measures are necessary.

“We should be able to send our kids to school without fearing that they will be shot and killed,” said Wass.