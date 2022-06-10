POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On Thursday, June 9, Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested three juveniles for armed burglary after they broke into two vehicles and stole two firearms in Lakeland. The three teens were on juvenile probation at the time of their arrest.

Chelsea McGhee, 18, of Tampa, Aaliyah Fontanez, 17, of Lutz, and Matthew Prado, 16, of Polk City have been arrested.

Around 2:50 a.m. Thursday morning, detectives responded to the area of Dosseywood Court in Lakeland after receiving a report of a suspicious U-Haul truck in the neighborhood. A witness called the PCSO Emergency Communications Center and said he saw three teens wearing dark hoodies getting out of a U-Haul. The witness exited his home and began walking toward the U-Haul, at which time the teens jumped back in the truck and fled the neighborhood.

Detectives immediately began a search for the U-Haul and located it and the three teens at the Dollar General (1085 W. Pipkin Rd.) in Lakeland. Detectives asked the teens, McGhee, Fontanez, and Prado, to exit the vehicle. As the three were exiting the U-Haul, detectives saw a gun on the passenger side floor. Two firearms were located inside the vehicle – a Glock 9mm handgun and a Turkish Citadel 12 gauge shotgun.

McGhee told detectives she rented the U-Haul in Brandon, and that she initially attempted to rent a car, but was not able to because of her age. She said that after renting the U-Haul, she picked up Fontanez and Prado, and the three travelled to Polk County. McGhee and Prado admitted to detectives they had burglarized two vehicles in the Dosseywood Court area and had stolen the two firearms.

So far, detectives have identified two victims – the firearms were stolen from one of them. This investigation is on-going, and if more victims are located additional charges will be added.

“Thanks to the citizen who saw something and then said something, two stolen firearms were recovered from the hands of criminals. These teens have lengthy criminal histories, yet they are still committing crimes even while serving probation. The Juvenile Justice System must hold juveniles accountable to protect law abiding citizens. And I have another message to the community: please, don’t leave firearms or other valuables in your vehicles, and be sure to lock them up. There’s a reason we say, “Lock it or lose it,” said, Sheriff Grady Judd.

Chelsea May McGhee was arrested for:

• Armed Burglary – Crossing County Line enhancement (F1) (2 counts)

• Grand Theft of a Firearm (F3) (2 counts)

• Conspiracy to Commit Vehicle Burglary (F3) (2 counts)

• Possession of Burglary Tools with intent to Use (F3) (2 counts)

• Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (M1) (2 counts)

She was transported to the Polk County Jail where she is being held without bond. McGhee’s prior criminal history includes 7 felonies and 3 misdemeanors for grand theft of a vehicle, vehicle burglary, battery, resisting a law enforcement officer, trespassing, petit theft, and violation of probation. At the time of her arrest she was on juvenile probation in Hillsborough County for burglary and grand theft of a vehicle.

Aaliyah Fontanez* was arrested for:

• Armed Burglary – Crossing County Line enhancement (F1) (2 counts)

• Grand Theft of a Firearm (F3) (2 counts)

• Conspiracy to Commit Vehicle Burglary (F3) (2 counts)

• Possession of Burglary Tools with intent to Use (F3) (2 counts)

She was transported to Juvenile Assessment Center. Fontanez’s prior criminal history includes 4 felonies and 15 misdemeanors for grand theft of a vehicle, hit and run with property damage, battery, felony criminal mischief, reckless driving, driving without a license, failure to appear, petit theft, resisting a law enforcement officer, trespassing, and violation of probation. At the time of her arrest she was on juvenile probation in Hillsborough County for grand theft of a vehicle, resisting a law enforcement officer, and fleeing to elude.

Matthew Prado* was arrested for:

• Armed Burglary – Crossing County Line enhancement (F1) (2 counts)

• Grand Theft of a Firearm (F3) (2 counts)

• Conspiracy to Commit Vehicle Burglary (F3) (2 counts)

• Possession of Burglary Tools with intent to Use (F3) (2 counts)

He was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Prado’s prior criminal history includes 14 felonies and 7 misdemeanors for grand theft of a fire extinguisher, vehicle burglary, felony battery, battery, domestic violence battery, resisting a law enforcement officer, trespassing, failure to appear, and violation of probation. At the time of his arrest he was on juvenile probation in Hillsborough County for burglary, petit theft, and trespassing.

*Per Florida State Statute 119 information about juveniles charged with felonies is public record.