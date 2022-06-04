TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- The Tampa Police Department have charged three suspects in relation to a homicide that took place on June 8, 2021.

According to reports, at approximately 11:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of I-275 near Sligh Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle crash. One of the callers had advised they had heard gunshots in addition to the crash.

The Tampa Fire Rescue arrived on scene and located a Blue Dodge Challenger in the inside shoulder of the southbound roadway, The driver, was later identified as Lance Henry James, Jr, 23, was found with a gunshot wound and transported to St. Joseph Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tampa Police Detectives continued to develop leads in their investigation, developing probable cause that linked Raphael Tyree Thomas, 24, Tyrone James Ellison, 24, and Donte Moses Turner, 18, to the shooting of James.

According to officials, Thomas was already in jail on Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm charges stemming from a June 21, 2021 shooting in the Wildwood, FL area investigated by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office that resulted in several subjects being shot, including the step-brother of Lance Henry James, Jr., Louis Carr V, 20, and James’ sister, Cornecia Quanshay Smikle, 26, who ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Raphael Tyree Thomas has now been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Murder in the First Degree, and Shooting Into a Vehicle.

Tyrone James Ellison, Jr. and Dontae Moses Turner were also currently incarcerated on unrelated firearm possession warrants.

Tyrone Ellison, Jr has now been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Murder in the First Degree, and Shooting Into a Vehicle.

Dontae Turner has now been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree.