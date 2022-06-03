TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Local officials and electric companies are making preparations for this hurricane season.

Emergency crews are practicing routes and procedures and Tampa Electric Company is implementing new technology.

“The 2022 season is projected to be more active than normal,” said Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is talking about this year’s hurricane season, in which it’s predicted that there will be between 14 and 21 names storms.

“We practice for the worst and hope for the best,” said Brad Baird, City of Tampa Deputy Administrator of Infrastructure.

Baird says crews are currently practicing their routes and plans for responding to hurricane damage.

“The push crews use the heavy equipment you see behind me, to clear the main roadways, so the police and fire departments can perform search and rescue missions,” said Baird.

He says the city is partnered with Hillsborough County Schools. Three schools will be used as emergency response centers if needed.

“This facility is equipped with standby power, stand-alone restroom facilities, laundry trailers, ice machines, hand-radio capabilities,” said Baird.

Tampa Electric Company is also begun installing self-healing technology across the city.

“When there is an outage, it’ll automatically isolate the problem, and route power around it without having to bring a worker into the field to do it manually,” said Cherie Jacobs with Tampa Electric Company.

Cherie Jacobs with TECO says back in April, the company re-filed its storm protection program.

“That program includes things like building flood walls inside substations and strengthening certain equipment, and the part that most of our customers are excited about is installing certain key power lines underground,” said Jacobs.

Officials say if you notice a power outage in your area, they ask you to report that to TECO as soon as possible so they can get someone out there to address that issue.