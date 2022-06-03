A local resident loads sandbags in his pick-up truck in anticipation of possible floods generated by tropical storm Isaac in Tampa, Florida, on August 24, 2012. According to the National Weather Service, Isaac's projected path would most likely take it just to the west of Tampa as a Category 1 hurricane at the time the 2012 Republican National Convention will be held at the Tampa Bay Times Forum from August 27-30, 2012. AFP PHOTO/MLADEN ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/GettyImages) (Photo credit MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/GettyImages)

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The City of Tampa’s Emergency Management Team is activating it’s Citizen Information Call Center and three sandbag distribution sites.

The team is continuing to monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which is currently located near the Yucatan Peninsula and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

The Sandbag location for the City of Tampa are:

The schedule for the sandbag stations are:

Saturday, June 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The City of Tampa will have bags, sand and shovels available. There will also be volunteers available to help those who cannot fill their own sandbags.

“Weak systems like this are more difficult to model by the National Hurricane Center, but we will provide significant updates and potential impacts to the city provided to us at each of the National Hurricane Center updates that happen four times per day,” said Emergency Coordinator John Antapasis with Tampa Fire Rescue. “Additionally, you can always view tropical weather forecast updates at www.Hurricanes.Gov.”

The Citizen Information Center Hotline will be activated to help residents get prepared.

Citizen Information Center Hotline will open today at from 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3 to answer questions and share preparedness information. The hotline can be reached at: 1-833-TPA-INFO (872-4636).

Call takers will be available to answer questions in both English and Spanish and assist residents with preparedness information related to sandbag distribution, finding their evacuation zone, shelter location(s), enrolling in AlertTampa, and more.

The City of Tampa is currently finalizing pre-storm mitigation, especially in low-lying spots that are prone to flooding. Additionally, the City of Tampa is staging road closure product as needed and readying post-storm cleanup areas of response.

City leaders are also working with Hillsborough County to check on homeless sheltering throughout the county.