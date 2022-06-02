TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News at 10) – Imagine focusing on one thing so closely that you can control its movement. Now imagine mentally creating a brain painting. Local scientists are using virtual reality and the power of concentration to develop a brain-computer interface prototype that will allow people to use their brain like never before. The new tech is being developed at USF and will test for ADHD treatment.

The idea came to USF Research Lab Director Dr. Marvin Andujar during a conference. He was demonstrating a similar project when he was approached.

“Where people get to move neutral drones with their brains. So, they imagine a movement in their head and then the drone would move,” explained Dr. Andujar. “People with ADHD tried the technology and they would approach me at the end saying, ‘I have ADHD, how can I get this technology at home’.”

So it was back to the drawing board for his team. Their goal: to develop a novel treatment option for those with ADHD by tapping directly into their brain activity.

“The idea is just to.. so they can concentrate on one task,” he said. “Especially in the world of technology nowadays, right? So, when you get a notification on your phone, you forget everything you were planning to do.”

He says the BCI prototype may even help increase positive mental health. Currently, the team is collecting data by tracking participant concentration.

“So, I started thinking, well, being inside your own painting at the same time, can we also improve emotional states from a negative to a positive? One of my goals is to host an event where people can showcase their own art painting, like an art exhibition. And it would be all digital.”

Click here for more details on the prototype from USF.