TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Local parents are reacting to the devastating Texas School shooting…mourning the loss of those 21 innocent lives, while also worrying about the safety of their own children as they drop them off at school.

Parent of two young children and member of Moms Demand Action of Tampa Bay, Brianna Jerman, says “I think bedtime took an extra hour last night just holding them a little bit longer, and making sure they felt loved and safe.”

Parents all across the United States went to bed on Tuesday with sadness in their hearts.

“I was holding my kids in bed and focusing on that and not cry knowing that there are parents not putting their kids to bed last night,” said Jerman.

After 19 young children and two adults were shot and killed Tuesday at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, parents in the Tampa Bay Area say they were overcome with fear and grief.

“You’re like okay, the chances of something like that happening are low, but that’s hard to combat because you know that all of those parents yesterday were thinking the same thing,” said Jerman.

As the faces and names of those innocent 19 children were released, community leaders also voiced anger.

“I can say this is unimaginable, but openly over the years we have seen this too many times,” said Addison Davis, Hillsborough County Superintendent.

“They shouldn’t have to worry about going to school and wonder am I safe here today. Is this the day I live or I die?” said Chad Chronister, Hillsborough County Sheriff.

Hillsborough County Schools and several other districts in the Tampa Bay Area are ramping up security for the last couple days of school.

“We are having our special operations units, our motors, and some other units go out to all of the elementary schools and middle schools,” said Mary O’Connor, Tampa Police Chief.

Jerman says she’s lost a loved one to gun violence, and this shooting is hitting close to home.

“We are all feeling anger, frustration. I think a lot of us are feeling hopeless,” said Jerman.

She says right now the organization is encouraging people to contact lawmakers to make gun policy changes.

“Whether it’s comprehensive background checks, red flag laws, we need safe gun storage policies, things that we can do to make a difference in the amount of gun violence we see in this country,” said Jerman.