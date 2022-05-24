TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Florida is investigating two possible cases of Monkeypox.

Officials say the cases are being investigated in Broward County and it could be the United States’ third and fourth cases to be identified as cases in other countries continue to rise.

“The disease is basically you have these little blisters on your arm, it looks like smallpox, but the mortality rate is very, very low,” said University of South Florida virologist, Dr. Michael Teng.

Dr. Teng is talking about Monkeypox.

“They can be painful, they can be itchy as well. Then you get the headache, fever, body aches,” said Dr. Teng.

Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Broward County say they are investigating two possible cases of Monkeypox.

“They’ve already started doing sequencing on the Monkeypox samples from people,” said Dr. Teng.

Officials say at least one case is related to international travel and both people are being isolated. Dr. Teng says it’s not a huge concern.

“It’s harder to get. For example, with COVID-19, you can get it from an asymptomatic person, with Monkeypox you will see those lesions on a person when it can be spread,” said Dr. Teng.

But he says it is something to keep an eye on.

“Epidemiologists, and public health officials are a little more concerned this time because it looks like there is more sustained human to human transmission, and we’ve never really seen that much before, most of the times it’s exposure to infected rodents,” said Dr. Teng.

So far in the United States, two other cases have been confirmed: one in Massachusetts and another in New York. CW44 News At 10 did reach out to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County and they sent a statement saying “…If a case is reported in Hillsborough County, action will be taken to mitigate any potential spread. The risk to the general public is very low.”

Dr. Teng says people who near possible cases should continue to sanitize regularly.

“Indirect transmission, so surface sanitation is actually important, you can get it from surfaces and clothing. With this particular outbreak, we are seeing sexual contact as well,” said Dr. Teng.