PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Hubbard’s Marina has been awarded top 10 best boat tour in the country by USA Today 10Best readers’ choice awards.

With several hundred combined years on the water, it goes without saying that the Hubbard’s family knows how to provide a top-notch experience Now, that title has not only become official, but has expanded to a Nation-wide accreditation.

In the USA Today 10Best readers’ choice awards, Hubbard’s Marina was awarded the number 8 best boat tour in the country. Hubbard’s was considered amongst an extremely prestigious group of tour operators that included Hawaiian fishing charters, sailboat charters of Puget Sound, and river cruises in Waco, Texas. “We were happy just to have been nominated, but to be voted 8th in the entire country is humbling. We know we provide a great experience whether it’s fishing, dolphin watching or sunset cruising, but to know that people love the experiences as much as we love providing them, is awesome.” said Captain Dylan Hubbard, President and 5th generation to run the business.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Click here to review a full list of contest winners.

About Hubbard’s Marina: Founded in 1928 by Wilson Hubbard, and operated today by the Hubbard family, Hubbard’s Marina is the premier destination for fishing and family fun. Hubbard’s offers 5 hour to 63 hour party boat fishing trips, private charters, daily dolphin watching nature cruises, and a daily sunset cruise. Hubbard’s also operates an Egmont Key ferry with a snorkeling option and also offers a 3 hour beach shelling cruise. In addition, Hubbard’s provides Kayak and paddle board rentals. For more information, please visit their website.

“If you are too busy to go fishing, you’re just too busy!”