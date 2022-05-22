NORTH PORT, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Spring Training home for the Atlanta Braves, CoolToday Park, has announced its 2022 movie nights.
The family-friendly movie nights, presented by Sharky's on the Pier, Fins & Snook Haven, provide a fun night for the kids during the summer night.
Father’s Day on July 19th will see an even more unique experience, giving fathers the opportunity to play catch on the field with their kids before the movie begins. The Movie Nights will take place on most Sundays during the summer months of June and July, inside the stadium at CoolToday Park.
2022 Movies and Dates:
• • June 5: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
• • June 12: Encanto
• • June 19: Angels in the Outfield
• • June 26: The Goonies
• • July 10: Minions
• • July 17: Raya & The Last Dragon
• • July 24: Space Jam: A New Legacy
• • July 31: Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)
The movies will be shown on the scoreboard and will begin at 6 PM each night. Children ages 3 and under will receive free admission, while tickets for ages 4-9 are only $3, and ages 10+ are $7. Tickets are available now at the CoolToday Park box office, or by calling 941-413-5004.
For more information on the 2022 Movie Nights, or CoolToday Park, visit CoolToday Park on social media, email springtraining@braves.com, or call 941-413-5000.