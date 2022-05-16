PLANT CITY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Plant city High School twins are graduating at the top of their class, both being at the very top, with one as valedictorian and the other as salutatorian.

“Growing up especially in elementary school and middle school, it was more of a competition than a friendship,” said Drew Blanton.

Twins, Drew and Bailey Blanton have always done everything side by side.

“Going in freshman year I actually didn’t think I was good enough to be top two, our goal was definitely to be in the top ten,” said Drew Blanton.

Becoming valedictorian and salutatorian of Plant City High School was no exception.

“It didn’t hit us until our halfway between our freshman year, we got our first summary sheets, and we found out I was number two and she was number three, so we were like ‘Oh wow, we can do this!” said Drew Blanton.

A couple weeks ago, they got the call telling them that Drew was first in their senior class and Bailey was second.

“My agriculture class was not honors but his was honors when it wasn’t supposed to be, I thought, and so he just started gaining extra honors points on me,” said Bailey Blanton.

Graduating with a 7.84 gpa, Drew says he feels on top of the world.

“A lot of work, a lot of stress, but I enjoyed the whole process,” said Drew Blanton.

Bailey, with an astounding 7.56 GPA, can’t be happier.

“I’m just so proud of both of us,” said Bailey Blanton.

Not only are the twins top two, they play volleyball and are also senior class and national honor society presidents and vice presidents.

“Our main goal was to do as much as we possible could.

And with all of their accomplishments, their main focus now is supporting each other through graduation and into their first year of college at the University of Florida.

“Being ranked top two in rank is just icing on the cake I would say,” said Bailey Blanton.