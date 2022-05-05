TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Supreme Court could soon overturn Roe v. Wade and local organizations are responding.

“That is exciting to see a stand for life and really pushing it back to the states,” said Charles DiMarco with New Life Solutions.

“I was shocked and upset and full of anxiety,” said Amy Weintraub with Tampa Bay Area Feminists.

According to a draft released Monday evening by Politico, the supreme court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade that protects the federal right to abortion.

“To read it in black and white and to see such an old fashioned, regressive approach, to states rights, it was really mind-blowing,” said Weintraub.

DiMarco says he’s hoping that Roe v. Wade is overturned quickly.

“When you have unique DNA, when you have cell growth, when you have metabolism, responses to outside stimuli, you have life and we see that in the womb. At conception, we see where life is formed,” said DiMarco.

He says if the overulling happens, his organization will be stepping up to help women who are no longer able to get abortions.

“We offer resources, we offer classes, we offer counseling we offer supplies for babies,” said DiMarco.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Weintraub says it will be very difficult for women to get abortions.

“States where there are a lot of antiabortion extremists and legislatures, they’ll begin to pass more and more restrictive policy around abortion care,” said Weintraub.

Weintraub says over the next couple months, her organization will be holding rallies to protect the right to abortions. Livia Wallick with the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund says she saw this coming. Her members have been making connections and raising money to send women to other states for abortions.

“We already have a memorandum of understanding with many clinics in abortion-friendly states outside of Florida,” said Wallick.

Wallick says all reasons to get an abortion are valid.

“It’s important for people to be able to have a say in their own future,” said Wallick.