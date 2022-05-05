TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Many reports are showing that Florida is one of the least affordable places to live in the United States right now, and it’s taking a toll on people’s mental health.

“It is an expensive place to live, it makes it almost impossible for a person with a single income to find a place to live on their own,” said Carla Rasnick with Lifeline Counseling.

Rasnick says living in Florida is becoming more and more difficult, and she’s right. According to Rent.com, Tampa’s average rent for a one bedroom apartment went up 32% compared to the year before, and St. Petersburg’s average increased almost 20%.

“Causing people to get roommates or living in another situation that might not be ideal for them,” said Rasnick.

Not only is rent getting higher, but so is the cost of homes.

“I have clients that recently purchased a home and paid a lot more than what they had intended,” said Rasnick.

She says it’s taking a toll on people’s mental health.

“When you are worried about bills that are going up, then of course you’re going to be stressed,” said Rasnick.

She says because the pandemic was so recent, it’s making situations worse for people who lost their jobs over the last two years.

“All of the people that were not employed at the time lost jobs had to find new housing because they can no longer afford it anymore,” said Rasnick.

She says now is the time to seek help if you need it.

If you have a pre-existing problem already, it’s going to exacerbate that so if there’s any depression, anxiety, anger, whatever the issue may be, it’s going to make it much worse,” said Rasnick.

Rasnick says one of the best ways to help your mental health is to get out of the house.

“Whether it’s a walk on the beach or a walk on the Pinellas Trail way we have here in Largo,” said Rasnick.