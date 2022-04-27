ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News at 10) – “She watches a lot of Spider-man. Her brother is obsessed with Spider-man,” said Adriana Nieto, a parent at Ronald McDonald House Charities about her daughter Ariana. “She’s very funny. Very, very funny. Right now, she’s obsessed with pirates.” It’s what keeps two-year-old Ariana Navarro distracted. “Back when [Ariana] was born, she had her newborn screening done. She had Severe Combined Immunodeficiency – shorter for SCID – so, meaning she can’t really be out and about everywhere because she could get bacterial infections. Anything will hurt her. It could even be fatal for her,” she said.

After chemotherapy and lots of love from family and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, Ariana says she’s looking forward to seeing Spider-man in person, and for herself.

“She is a strong 2-year-old to go through this. Not knowing why she can’t go outside and play, go to a store and pick out what she wants. Play with other kids, her siblings.”

Thursday is National Superhero Day and RMHC is celebrating their superkids.

“It is because of the amazing bravery and courage that our kids have here at Ronald McDonald house,” explained Bryanna Tramontana, Manager of Volunteer Services at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay. “While they might not always be wearing elaborate costumes, again, the bravery and courage that they have to be here day in and day out – we want to remind them they are still doing incredible things.”

Serving families with children seeking medical treatment at area hospitals Ronald McDonald House Charities is helping parents like Adriana look to a brighter future for the little hero in their eyes.

“I’m grateful. Because we live like two hours out and everything they’ve done for me and for her,” said Adriana. “I don’t want to cry but… I really want her to go out there and experience everything that she can.”

Click here to see how you can help.