TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Residents in Hillsborough County could soon see a one-cent sales tax increase to pay for transportation improvements.

County commissioners voted 5-2 Wednesday night to put the measure on the November ballot.

“I think it’s worth it, especially with transportation, because i feel like that will help minorities the most,” said resident, Juan Zapata

“I just think it’s a bad time just with inflation and gas prices rising, as well as rent prices rising,” said resident, Jenna Lopez.

It’s a controversial topic: Whether or not the county should impose a one-cent sales tax in order to pay for transportation improvements.

To Hillsborough County Commissioner, Kimberly Overman, these problems are a priority.

“Doing nothing is not going to solve problems. We have bad roads, we have bad sidewalks, we have intersections that don’t work well, we have congestion problems, we have grown enormously over the last 20 years,” said Overman.

She says the money will go towards fixing up the roads, but 45% of it will go towards improving and expanding the Hillsborough Regional Transit Authority, something Zapata, uses.

“It’s supposed to be like every 30 minutes but sometimes it wouldn’t even be that, so I would definitely want to see some progress in that,” said Zapata.

Resident, Jake Dray, says with Tampa growing so much, the roads need some attention.

“They fix like potholes time and time again, and it just needs to be repaved,” said Dray.

But many residents say with inflation, now is not the time to charge people more money.

“I know a lot of people are living paycheck to paycheck. I don’t think they could afford another income or tax on them,” said Lopez.

“If anything, they need to be looking at ways to help people as opposed to increasing their costs,” said resident, Rosie Meadows.

Commissioner Overman says the money will help transportation for the next 30 years, and argues people will end up saving money.

“Long term, it’s going to help families balance their budgets,” said Overman.

“Transportation is not that great, but it is not a time to work on it,” said Meadows.