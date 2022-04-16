ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – One week after the Tampa Bay Rays had their opening game, local businesses are seeing a huge increase in customers!

At The Burg, the owner says on game days there’s a big increase in business, and he hopes that continues through the rest of the season.

“Just open the door and I say ‘Lets go Rays! We gotta win today!’ And everybody is like ‘Yeah!'” said owner of The Burg, Bill Georgiou.

Georgiou says ever since opening day of The Rays baseball season, his restaurant has been a lot busier.

“They come in before the game, and then they leave and come and hang out in the A.C. And watch the game and eat,” said Georgiou.

He says this is the first year in a long time that he’s had so much business.

“What’s killer is after being on a two year hiatus, it’s like taking some time off and the fans coming and then opening day last weekend, especially on a Friday, I mean, it was ‘Krankin,'” said Georgiou

Since opening day last Friday, owner of Ferg’s Sports Bar and Grill, Mark Ferguson, says he’s also noticed a lot more people walking into his restaurant

“Four times as much business with The Rays games than with no Rays games,” said Ferguson.

He says opening day of the season this year was more than he could have imagined.

“We had our best opening day, best day ever in seven years,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson says now is time to celebrate baseball to make up for the last two years of the pandemic.

“Now people want to come out, the weather is beautiful, everybody is having a good time, and The Rays are winning!” said Ferguson.