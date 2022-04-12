TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will allocate $70 million to organizations that promote fatherhood.

The money is aimed to help fathers connect with their children and to provide mentorship programs for those children who don’t have a father involved in their lives.

“This is the type of stuff that is so meaningful in the lives of so many people that the ramifications are really significant,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Governor Ron DeSantis is talking about the fatherhood crisis. The United States Census Bureau States there are more than 18 million children in the U.S. who do not have a father in their home.

“And encourage their active participation in their children’s lives,” said DeSantis.

On Monday, DeSantis signed a bill that will provide nearly $70 million to fund youth and fatherhood support organizations through the department of juvenile justice and the department of children and families.

Carla Rasnick with lifeline counseling in Largo says “Studies have shown that stress and depression are long-term effects of children growing up in a single parent home.”

The bill is aimed to provide resources to fathers to help them connect with their children.

“The bill will also support case managers who will help fathers find employment, transition from incarceration and to better manage their obligations,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis says the money will also go to local organizations, like All Pro Dad and Man Up and Go.

“Parents that stay together with their children, the children are more likely to have successful relationships,” said Rasnick.

Carla Rasnick says having a father figure in a child’s life is critical, especially for their education

“Their ability to focus and to concentrate throughout the day obviously. Someone who has been in a home with high stress or high chaos and conflict would also keep them from being able to do homework tonight,” Rasnick.