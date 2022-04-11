ST. PETERSBURG, Gla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Historic Sunken Gardens are set to host Fiesta In The Gardens for Cinco de Mayo. Join the Sunken Gardens Forever Foundation for an evening of Mexican appetizers by Cali St. Pete, Mexican beers and margaritas, with Mariachis en Tampa Los Viajeros providing festive live music. Fiesta in the Gardens will be Thursday, May 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and, of course, there’ll be time to stroll the beautiful Gardens.



“This is a chance to celebrate with friends and neighbors while enjoying an evening of fun, laughter and connecting with the beauty of one of the most unique assets of the St. Petersburg community – the one-of-a-kind Sunken Gardens!” – Dick Shafer, President, Sunken Gardens Forever Foundation.



The evening promises a special treat – a take home selfie with the flamingos and a chance to chat with a curator and learn about the Gardens’ exciting new history center which will be opening in the fall.



Tickets for Fiesta in the Gardens are $45 per person and available here.