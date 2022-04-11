(CBS News) — Nearly a month into daylight saving time, many Americans want things to stay that way. More Americans prefer permanent daylight saving time to permanent standard time, but not overwhelmingly so. Those who want more daylight in the evening rather than the morning all year round say it’s because it puts them in a better mood and they feel more productive later in the day, among other reasons they gave for preferring daylight standard time.

But not everyone is on board. A third of Americans would prefer to have standard time extended to all year round. Top reasons they gave are that they feel it is more closely associated with human biological rhythm and that people sleep better during standard time.

One thing that’s pretty clear is that there isn’t much enthusiasm for what most of the country does now — switching back and forth between daylight saving and standard time. Just one in five Americans would like to stick with that.

Extending daylight saving time to the whole year is favored over standard time by nearly all demographic and political groups. It’s rare these days to find partisan agreement on many issues, but Republicans, Democrats and independents all have a preference for permanent daylight saving time over permanent standard time. Last month, the Senate unanimously passed a bill making daylight saving time permanent. The House of Representatives has yet to vote on the measure.

