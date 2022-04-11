PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Pasco County Tax Collectors Office is reminding Pasco students that the office is accepting entries in Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano’s annual essay contest for high schoolers.

Entries will be accepted until April 22. Students enrolled in Pasco’s public/ charter, private, parochial, non-public, and home school programs are all welcome to participate.

In 500 words or less students will answer the question: “Since the 1980’s, Pasco County has seen a steady growth in population that now has us nearing 600,000 residents. To accommodate this growth, we have seen many additions made to our county’s general infrastructure (expanded roads, public transportation, additional shopping venues, etc.). What is one addition that has been made that was most beneficial to Pasco County, OR what is one addition that you believe should be made to further accommodate our county’s growth?”

“We have had a fantastic response to our annual essay contest in previous school years,” remarks Tax Collector Mike Fasano. “I have no doubt that we will receive some excellent essays again this year. Pasco County has some of the state’s best and brightest students. The entrant who writes the winning essay will receive a $500 gift card. I am looking forward to that day in the not-too-distant future when I am able to hand this prize to the student who prepares the best essay.”

Students in public/ charter schools are asked to submit their essays to their principal, who will forward all essays to the tax collector’s office. Students in private, parochial, non-public, or home school programs may send their essays directly to Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano, c/o Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office, P.O. Box 276, Dade City, FL 33526. Each entry should include the student’s name., school, grade and contact information. Entries may also be hand-delivered to the tax collector’s office in New Port Richey at 4720 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey 34652. If there are any questions about the contest, please contact Communications Specialist Jose Rodriguez Sierra at 727-847-8165 x3826. No essays will be accepted after 5:00 PM on April 22, 2022.

Tax Collector Mike Fasano encourages family members, neighbors, and friends to tell eligible Pasco County students about the contest. The winner of the essay contest will be notified by telephone no later than May 13, 2022. The winning entrant will also be announced via a media release.