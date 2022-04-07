TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The first and second phases of the safety improvements on Davis Islands has been completed, creating safer streets through new bike lanes and enhanced crosswalks.

In the near future, road users will expect slower speed limits, additional four way stops, and more. The Davis Islands Road Safety Improvements are being completed in three separate phases.

Phase I is now complete and features:

5,150 linear feet of new bike lanes

New pavement markings for on-street parking

New pavement markings at a mid-block crosswalk to make it more visible to drivers and pedestrians

Narrowing of lanes, which naturally encourages drivers to slow down

“This is a great example of how the city is leveraging its maintenance projects to fulfill its Vision Zero goal,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “These safety improvements only add a fraction to the overall cost of the project, while providing huge safety benefits for our road’s most vulnerable users.”

Phase II of safety improvements was very recently completed and has put several new upgrades into place, including:

2,800 linear feet of new bike lanes

Improved pavement markings, median markers, and delineators at critical locations throughout the Davis Blvd. Corridor

a raised crosswalk and pedestrian bulb-out approaching the Davis Islands bridge to reduce vehicle speeds through the crosswalk and make it more visible to pedestrians

Four Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacon (RRFB) midblock crosswalks with refuge islands to increase pedestrian safety throughout the Davis Blvd. Corridor

Corner islands to Davis Blvd. and Bosphorous Ave. to naturally slow down drivers as they turn

Removal of the Eastbound left-turn lane from Baltic Circle onto Davis Blvd in order to prevent crashes

The final phase of this project is expected to begin in the next few months and will finish the portion of Davis Boulevard that runs through the Village.

Phase III is expected to feature:

New four-way stops at intersections at Chesapeake Ave., Biscayne Ave., and Barbados Ave.

22 new golf cart parking spaces

Five marked handicap parking spaces that will be connected to the Village sidewalks

A reduced speed limit to 15 miles per hour within the Village as well as narrowed travel lanes to discourage speeding

Updates to the intersection pedestrian crossings through the Village to meet current best practices and accessibility requirements

Two new bike racks

Upgraded pavement and improved drainage through the alley behind the westerly businesses between Biscayne Ave. and Barbados Ave

“We hope that drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists will feel more secure as they make their way around Davis Islands thanks to these safety improvements,” said Vik Bhide, City of Tampa Mobility Director. “We are confident that by adding proven measures to slow drivers down, this will help reduce the likelihood of serious crashes and injuries on our roads.”

Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.

The City of Tampa believes that by embracing Vision Zero, we can help prevent tragedies on our roads by taking a proactive, safe system approach that prioritizes traffic safety as a public health issue.

Road safety projects, created with Vision Zero in mind, are in the planning phase, design phase, or under construction all across the City of Tampa. Vision Zero is just one part of Mayor Jane Castor’s Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow initiative.