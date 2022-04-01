ORLANDO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger has sentenced Alejandro Alvarado (30, Crescent City), Miguel Angel Perez (29, Deland), and Jose Martinez (43, Crescent City) for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Alvarado, who was the head of the Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, and Perez and Martinez were each sentenced to 11 years in federal prison. All three had previously pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, Alvarado worked to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine along with a number of intermediaries – including Martinez, Perez, Jonathan Arroyo Ontiveros (25, Crescent City), Noel Bueno Jr. (27, Crescent City) and others – all of whom lived in close proximity to one another in Crescent City. Miguel Angel Ortiz (29, Crescent City) also served as a courier to deliver multi-kilogram shipments of methamphetamine from Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia to the Crescent City neighborhood in which Alvarado and the others operated. Alvarado, through his intermediaries, would deliver ounces and pounds of methamphetamine primarily to Robert Wayne Watson (59, Seville), who operated out of his home. Watson, in turn, redistributed ounces of methamphetamine to mid-level dealers located throughout central Florida, including George Edward Sykes (46, Bunnell), Danny Wayne Holmes (61, Kathleen), Dina Dynnette Kempher (38, Satsuma), and David John Doerr (56, Astor).

On July 17, 2021, FBI agents arrested Alvarado, Martinez, Ontiveros, Ortiz and Watson. At the time of his arrest, Alvarado had nearly five kilograms of methamphetamine and nearly two kilograms of cocaine in his possession along with more than $13,000 in U.S. currency, two loaded handguns, and a drum magazine for an AK-47 assault rifle containing 172 rounds of ammunition.

Eleven charged conspirators have pleaded guilty for their roles in this case. See below for details.