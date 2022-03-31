SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Sarasota Police are looking for the person or people responsible for spreading anti-semitic messages in a local neighborhood.

Police removed the messages from residents’ driveways on Saturday.

Susan Graham lives in the neighborhood where the messages were left.

“This has been going on for years and years, but to see it reviving again is just mind-boggling,” said Graham.

Graham is talking about anti-semitic hate showing up more and more in Sarasota.

“I think it’s crazy that there’s any kind of hateful sentiment against anybody,” said Graham.

On Saturday, the Sarasota Police Department was called out to the Arlington Park neighborhood where someone had left anti-semitic messages at the end of driveways.

“The other morning I saw a police officer parked out in front of the house and I was kind of wondering where he was going,” said Graham.

Officials say the messages were put inside clear plastic bags with rice inside to hold them down and were dropped off along Craft Lane.

“People are getting bolder and I’m not sure what their purpose is or why they are doing this,” said Graham.

One of those bags was placed in front of Graham’s home and she says the notes accused the Jewish community as being the reason for COVID-19 and for the Russian-Ukrianian war.

“Are they blaming everything on the Jewish race? I mean what is it that they aren’t blaming on the Jewish race?” said Graham.

This isn’t the first incident though. Officials say notes similar to these were in a nearby neighborhood less than two months ago. The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee is now giving out free signs that say “United Against Hate” and sent this statement:

“While the Jewish community is appalled that another neighborhood has once again been littered with anti-semitic literature spewing classic conspiracy theories blaming Jews for the ills of society and our world, we continue to be heartened and grateful for the overwhelming support from friends & neighbors, and civic & elected leaders.”

“My heart goes out to anyone who has to be on the lookout or fear for their safety now,” said Graham.