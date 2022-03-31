TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A two-year old health advisory is being lifted for cruises.

On Wednesday, the CDC removed its warning that recommended against people traveling on cruise ships because of COVID-19… and because of this move, the Tampa Bay Area could see a boost in tourist and business.

Jocelyn Bishop and Luke Peng are boarding their cruise for the first time in over two years.

“I’m so excited. Honestly we were waiting the whole time of COVID-19 to take cruises,” said Bishop.

Excitement was felt by many cruise-goers Thursday morning.

“I think we are getting closer to normal,” said Peng.

On Wednesday, the CDC lifted its risk advisory, that warned people to not go on cruises because of COVID-19.

“Our cruise actually got delayed because of COVID-19 and we finally get to take it and we are so excited,” said Bishop.

They say before they were nervous about boarding, but now they feel comfortable.

‘The COVID-19 vaccines, plus they are still requiring COVID-19 tests so I don’t think that’s a bad combination,” said Peng.

They say now that the warning is removed a lot more people are going to travel to the Tampa Bay Area to go on cruises.

“I think a lot of people will come down from different states to go on cruises and stop at stores and shop while they are down here,” said Peng.

One coffee and pastry shop, called Milkin’ It, located across from Port Tampa Bay, is already seeing the impact.

“People were scared to go because of everything that was going on but now they are more open to coming by. It helps businesses everywhere,” said Sebastien Rivas, owner of the shop.

Rivas says he’s seen a 20% increase in customers as COVID-19 cases have decreased over the last month and he hopes more people continue to stop at his shop.

“I expect a lot more traffic, a lot more people stopping by because it’s right there directly in front of the cruises,” said Rivas.